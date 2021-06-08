(Video) Big claim made about Jordan Henderson following Roy Keane’s odd rant

Roy Keane recently did what he does best nowadays and make an outlandish statement full of huge exaggeration when discussing Jordan Henderson’s involvement in the Euros…

He said the Liverpool skipper wasn’t fit and questioned whether he was simply in the squad to entertain the other players with card tricks.

Danny Murphy though has rebutted the comments and said Hendo is in fact the fittest player in the Premier League – and that despite only just returning from injury – looks better than Kalvin Phillips.

Hendo is the only Liverpool player at the Euros. With Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez crocked and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain down the pecking order, it’ll be a strange tournament to watch from a Liverpool perspective.

Our main concern is that our captain returns in full health to Jurgen Klopp’s pre-season.

