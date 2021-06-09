£15m Liverpool star tipped for Anfield exit as European clubs line up for his signature – The Athletic

Liverpool are reportedly looking to sell Marko Grujic (among a number of other names) this summer, with Porto leading the race for the £15m-valued star’s signature.

This comes from James Pearce of The Athletic, with the publication claiming that the Reds are aware of interest in the Serbian from a number of outfits across Europe.

“Porto had initially hoped to extend the Serbian’s loan for a further 12 months but with Grujic down to the final two years of his current deal, Liverpool informed them that they will only consider permanent offers,” the reporter wrote. “Midfielder Sergio Oliveira, the Portugal international, is being pursued by Fiorentina and his sale is expected to give Porto sufficient funds to buy Grujic.”

With Jurgen Klopp reportedly keen on adding a new forward to his ranks – not to forget the pressing need for a Gini Wijnaldum replacement – player sales will be an important factor in deciding the extent of business the club conducts in the transfer window.

Having arrived at Liverpool carrying the burdensome weight of expectation and promise on his shoulders, it will be a shame to see the midfielder depart Merseyside having unfulfilled his potential under Klopp.

There are always a few ill-advised transfers, of course, no matter the quality of the manager or the recruitment team in question, though at the very least it’s a signing that won’t go completely to waste – should we be able to secure maximum value from the player.

With potentially ideal targets in the vein of Yves Bissouma expected to set us back in the region of £30-40m, it’s not unreasonable to suggest that we could enjoy a successful window yet, despite concerns having arisen over our rumoured budget.

