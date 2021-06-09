Heartwarming tributes pour in for Jordan Henderson after reaching impressive milestone at Liverpool

Jordan Henderson has been the subject of tributes after reaching a notable milestone of a decade at Liverpool, having made the switch from Sunderland in 2011.

Jurgen Klopp and Kenny Dalglish were two of some of the most prominent names to laud the Reds’ skipper ahead of the release of the Henderson: Making of a Champion documentary on LFCTV.

“Well, he’s only serving an apprenticeship isn’t he? He’s got a few years to go yet!” the latter spoke of the No.14, as quoted by liverpoolfc.com.

“But what he’s done through that time as a footballer he can be totally proud of. I mean, the world club championship, Liverpool had never won it before. The Champions League, he won it. Not won the league for 30 years, he’s the captain that leads them forward to that.

“And he did lead them, he does lead them on the pitch and he takes his captaincy very seriously and he’s very good at it.

“So, I just hope he continues on for another few years. He’s not finished yet, there will be a few more trophies for him to come. But Jordan, thanks for signing for Liverpool.”

Having come close to being shipped off to Fulham in exchange for Clint Dempsey under Brendan Rodgers, the 30-year-old’s transformation in Merseyside is a remarkable story.

Helping secure both the return of the Premier League title and the Champions League to Merseyside, there can be no doubting the midfielder’s credentials as a great Liverpool captain.

As far as Klopp is concerned, however, Henderson has done more than enough already in his Anfield career to have permanently etched his name into the club’s folklore.

“It’s a great achievement and there’s no doubt that he is, and will be forever, a Liverpool legend. I am really proud of him,” the Geman said, as reported by liverpoolfc.com.

“Our story is very much Hendo’s story and you could see how happy everybody was for him when we won it and everybody wanted him to get the trophy and all these kind of things.

“That’s a massive sign from a team, you don’t have that a lot. So probably people always respect their captain, most of the time I would say, but respect and love – not a lot of them get.”

In our minds here at the EOTK, we could not be more grateful to have a man of the England international’s integrity leading us on the pitch.

We’ve greatly missed his presence out on the turf and we’re hopeful he can enjoy many more trophy-laden seasons at Liverpool.

