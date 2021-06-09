Honigstein on big Liverpool transfer: ‘It’s a risk they feel they can take’

German football exert Raphael Honigstein has explained why Liverpool were confident to go ahead with the Ibrahima Konate transfer, despite the number of games the young Frenchman has missed over the past two season with injury.

He told Sky Sports that Konate only really had one major issue with his hip, but that this has fully recovered and the other niggling injuries were not evidence of a player who will be prone to problems all their career.

Konate was signed for £36m after Liverpool agreed to pay his release-clause – and he’ll join up with his new team-mates at the start of pre-season.

The thought of a fit again Virgil van Dijk alongside Konate is very exciting. Let’s hope it’s something that can happen.

🗣"If he stays fit he will be a fantastic compliment to what they have already." @honigstein explains the injury history of new Liverpool signing Ibrahima Konate pic.twitter.com/RCmChE3mfd — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 9, 2021