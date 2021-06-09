Kalvin Phillips has sent for Roy Keane regarding Jordan Henderson, ‘whether he’s fit or not’

Kalvin Phillips has commented on the recent debate surrounding Jordan Henderson’s fitness.

According to the Leeds midfielder, Hendo is ‘great to have around’ the England squad, regardless of whether he’s 100% healthy – with Roy Keane recently slating Gareth Southgate for picking a player who in his words, ‘clearly isn’t fit’.

Phillips’ words are interesting, as they do kind of suggest that Liverpool’s captain isn’t ready for competitive football matches!

It might be a nice way to get him up to speed before pre-season, as he had a long lay off at the back end of 2020/21 anyway.

For us, Hendo won’t be starting the first game on Sunday – and might be more of a bench player.

🗣"He is a good person to have around." Kalvin Phillips is in no doubt that England players want Jordan Henderson in the camp for #Euro2020 whether he is fit or not pic.twitter.com/iEGEXkSp5v — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 9, 2021