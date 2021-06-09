Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson reacts to tributes with touching tweet

Jordan Henderson has tweeted his thanks to the city of Liverpool, fans, staff, and teammates alike after tributes poured in to celebrate the midfielder’s 10-year milestone of playing for the Anfield-based outfit.

The No.14 had joined then manager Kenny Dalglish in 2011, having caught the eye with his performances at Sunderland.

The decade would not have been the same without the people of this city, my teammates, the staff that make this club what it is and the fans that are its foundation. Thanks all your support through the good times and the bad it means everything to me. You'll Never Walk Alone. — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) June 9, 2021

With the Premier League title having returned to Merseyside, following a 30-year wait, amongst a number of other prestigious trophies, the captain has a reasonable claim to be considered a club great.

The 30-year-old’s path to success at Liverpool has been littered with trials and tribulations, from taking over Steven Gerrard’s mantle as captain to Champions League heartbreak in Kiev.

Though perhaps not quite the player our former No.8 was, we wouldn’t trade Henderson for the world, having proved to even the most sceptical of supporters his worth to Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The Englishman more than deserves the acclaim being thrown his way by the likes of Dalglish and the former Dortmund boss, and we’re hopeful that we’ll witness the famous Henderson trophy shuffle on many more occasions to come.

