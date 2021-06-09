Liverpool fine for ESL involvement revealed along with huge potential sanction if clubs try and form a breakaway league again

Liverpool will reportedly be fined over £3m, with the ‘big six’ sides involved set to “pay a combined sum of just over £20m” to the Premier League, following their involvement in failed plans to form a European Super League.

This comes from Sky News reporter Mark Kleinman, who added in a tweet that the English top-flight outfits in question would be subject to some pretty hefty points deductions if a similar attempt was to be made in future.

Exclusive: The six clubs – Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur – have also agreed to fines of over £20m EACH and 30-point deductions if they sign up to any similar European breakaway concept in future. — Mark Kleinman (@MarkKleinmanSky) June 9, 2021

The Reds withdrew from the proposed breakaway league, with John W. Henry issuing an apology for involving the club, in response to a severe backlash aimed at those involved from fans, neutrals, and pundits.

It’s difficult to see how clubs will be discouraged in future with a minuscule £20m fine; though the points deduction agreed upon is certainly significant, one might imagine sides would put up with it on the basis of reaping greater rewards once a breakaway league was formed.

Of course, knowing how the tide of public opinion would be unleashed once again upon the owners, we’d imagine that few will be tempted to mount another coup so soon.

At the very least, it’s good news for FSG for now, who won’t be forced the pay the £15m fine initially proposed for each individual club.

