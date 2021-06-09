Liverpool have abandoned original plan to replace Gini Wijnaldum with loanee – James Pearce

Liverpool initially considered Marko Grujic as a viable alternative to Gini Wijnaldum in midfield, but with the Dutchman departed at with PSG, the Reds have decided to move the Serbian on as well.

James Pearce writes in the Athletic that he’s one of a number of peripheral Liverpool players who are on the transfer list, with the club looking to bolster the transfer kitty of Jurgen Klopp.

“Grujic had initially hoped that the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum, who is on the brink of completing a move to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, would lead to him being given the opportunity to revive his Anfield career on his return,” he said.

“However, with Fabinho, Thiago, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner for competition, a parting of the ways now appears to be the best option for all parties. At the age of 25, Grujic’s main motivation is to play regularly and he accepts that’s unlikely to be the case if he stays at Liverpool.”

Pearce’s list states seven midfield options for Klopp next year, but you cannot really rely on the fitness of most of them.

Keita is a walking sick-note, Ox has his issues, Milner gets increasingly injured; while Fab, Hendo and Thiago – our starting three when everyone is fit, you’d assume – all missed months of 2020/21.

Jones is the only player who hasn’t shown a pattern of injuries, and he’s still only 21-years-old.

Gini’s best attribute was perhaps his availability. He was always ready and fit. We may have seven names to choose from, but Wijnaldum’s absence will be sorely missed unless we enter the transfer market to fill his gap.