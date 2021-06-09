Liverpool interested in U21 Euros player of the tournament, according to UOL Esporte journalist

Liverpool have reportedly added the U21 Euro player of the tournament, Fabio Vieira, to their transfer target list following a series of impressive outings during the competition.

The attacking midfielder’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2022, though the player and club are said to be somewhat keen on discussing new terms at Porto.

Importante: jogador está disponível e tem interesse em discutir a renovação de contrato com o FC Porto — Bruno Andrade (@brunoandrd) June 8, 2021

With Gini Wijnaldum set to depart Liverpool on a free, the need for a new midfielder to fill the void has arisen.

Given the more forward-minded nature of the Portuguese star, we’d imagine that the 21-year-old isn’t high on the recruitment team’s list of transfer priorities.

Replacing our soon-to-be ex-No.5 in the middle of the park won’t just require finding an alternative with a matching skill-set but also a player robust enough to withstand the pressures of a season with Jurgen Klopp’s men as we hope to compete on all fronts next term.

Practically speaking, that means a potential target needs to be able to be counted on for a minimum of 30 games in the Premier League alone.

That’s forgetting our reportedly limited transfer kitty, which realistically won’t stretch to a talent like Vieira unless he’s deemed the perfect man to fill in Wijnaldum’s boots.

