Liverpool to axe nine players as Michael Edwards set for busiest summer yet

Michael Edwards will try to offload nine Liverpool players this summer – boosting Jurgen Klopp’s transfer kitty in the process if he manages it.

According to James Pearce in the Athletic, a number of fringe first-teamers are set for the chop – with plenty of £15m-odd sales planned.

“The belief is that Liverpool can still raise in excess of £60 million from sales. Harry Wilson and Divock Origi have similar valuations to Grujic,” he said.

“Offers are also expected to come in for Xherdan Shaqiri, who only made seven starts in all competitions last season.

“Taiwo Awoniyi, who is valued at around £8 million, could also be moved on, along with Loris Karius, Sheyi Ojo, Ben Woodburn and Liam Millar.”

We’d suggest if we manage to sell the lot, we’ll bring in plenty more than £60m – as that’s essentially four £15m sales of Grujic, Wilson, Origi and Shaqiri…

Liverpool have already signed Ibrahima Konate, but we reckon the club needs to sign a combative, technical midfielder to replace the minutes Gini Wijnaldum provides.

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have proven they can’t do this.

Up top, we need either a wing-forward or a striker to take some pressure off the front-three – especially considering we’ll be without Mo Salah and Sadio Mane for a month during the AFCON – when the English season is at its most frenetic.