Liverpool’s Anfield redevelopment will open up new revenue source – The Athletic

Liverpool have requested the ability to host NFL games at Anfield in their planning application to the city council to arrange for an expansion of the Anfield Road End stand, as reported by The Athletic.

This follows Tottenham’s decision to allow a number of American Football games to be played at their new, 62,000-seater stadium.

“Liverpool City Council will next week consider the club’s £60 million plans to redevelop the Anfield Road End of their stadium,” James Pearce wrote.

“It would add around 7,000 extra seats to lift capacity to around 61,000.

“The planning application includes a request for Anfield to be allowed to host other sporting events such as American football ‘around two or three times per year’.

“If it gets the green light, then the hope is that construction work would start later this year and would be completed for the 2023-24 season.”

Hypothetically, this would allow the club to boost their revenue streams partly, which would be a welcome move in light of the ongoing financial ramifications of the pandemic.

Whilst acceptance of our planning application won’t necessarily increase our transfer kitty immediately, opening up new revenue streams is something we’d certainly support as we look to keep up with our more financially gifted rivals.

It’s strange to think that NFL greats could be gracing the Anfield turf in future but it’s certainly the way of the modern game that those with the most partnerships tend to thrive.

