Liverpool’s transfer plans boosted following reported update on player sales

Player sales will not be as significant a factor – though a contributing factor nonetheless – with regard to Liverpool’s transfer plans as previously feared, as reported by The Athletic.

The Reds are thought to be in need of a new forward to add competition following the poor form experienced by Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino last term, with Gini Wijnaldum’s expected departure this summer also fuelling the need for an additional new face.

“Further incomings following the £35 million signing of centre-back Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig will be partly influenced by how much Edwards can raise from sales,” James Pearce wrote.

“Liverpool’s sporting director is well known for driving a hard bargain, having commanded bumper fees previously for fringe players who were surplus to requirements like Christian Benteke, Dominic Solanke and Jordan Ibe.

“However, that task is made more difficult this summer by the ongoing impact of the global pandemic on clubs’ finances.”

With big signings being touted for the club’s rivals, the summer window is one that will likely hold a great deal of importance for the Merseysider’s trophy hopes going forward.

Having the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez returning to fitness will be a massive boost in of itself, with a full-strength Liverpool side a daunting prospect for both our European and domestic rivals.

Nonetheless, we cannot underestimate the impact of losing a player as reliable as our No.5, particularly after a season in which we endured a ruthless array of injuries.

Reinforcements should be considered an absolute must; as such, it’s reassuring that the message regarding the importance of player sales has been toned down somewhat by club insider Pearce.

We’re still ruled by the same mantra of sustainability but realistically we have to imagine that qualifying for the Champions League has provided a welcome boost of funds for our transfer plans, which Jurgen Klopp admitted wouldn’t change much without top four football.

