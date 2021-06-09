Out-of-favour Liverpool star could be sold to Bundesliga outfit – report

Liverpool star Marko Grujic is reportedly being eyed by Porto, though Hertha Berlin – where the player was formerly loaned to – could make a move for the Serbian.

This comes from Tag 24 (via Sport Witness), with the publication claiming that the midfielder’s price-tag, which has apparently dropped to €15m, will likely be a source of concern for the Bundesliga outfit due to the financial ramifications of COVID-19.

With player sales set to once again be a factor in how much business the club conducts in the now open transfer window, parting ways with the former Red Star Belgrade man could be a step in the right direction for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

At 25-years-old, the midfielder has arguably run out of time to persuade the former Dortmund head coach that he is still an important part of Liverpool’s future.

With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, James Milner, and Curtis Jones all ahead of the former loanee in the pecking order behind our presumed starting midfield three, it’s difficult to see Grujic finding a way back into Klopp’s plans.

Given Michael Edwards’ penchant for selling players at a premium, we’d highly doubt that the No.16 will go for any cheaper than €15m – particularly if we’re hoping to build up enough funds to purchase a new midfield option and a forward.

