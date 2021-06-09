Reported Leeds United target eyed by several European heavyweights admits he wants to play for Jurgen Klopp

Rumoured Leeds United target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has admitted that he would be interested in playing for Jurgen Klopp.

This comes from Sportslens, with the publication claiming the young star has attracted numerous suitors following an impressive season in the Russian Premier League.

“I can not confirm anything at this stage, but negotiations are underway with a number of teams – everything is entering a crucial phase,” the 20-year-old was quoted as saying. “There were negotiations with Leeds – they may continue. The most interesting thing will be working with Jürgen Klopp.”

The winger registered 12 goal contributions for Rubin Kazan last term and would reportedly set back any interested side £26m.

READ MORE: Van Dijk reveals role Henderson had in him signing for Liverpool

With a forward reportedly high up on Jurgen Klopp’s wanted list, the highly-rated Georgian may yet be considered by our recruitment team.

Ideally, however, we’d imagine that Michael Edwards and co. will be keeping an eye out for options within a similar age group to Diogo Jota when he first made the switch from Wolves to Anfield, which may potentially rule out Kvaratskhelia.

Regardless, it’s flattering that Klopp continues to attract interest from players not even linked with a Liverpool move, with the German undeniably a welcome perk to entice any target.

EOTK Insider source reveals the latest update on Liverpool-linked Youri Tielemans