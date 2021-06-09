Van Dijk reveals role Henderson had in him signing for Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk revealed Jordan Henderson played a crucial part in his signing for Liverpool in the 2017/18 campaign’s winter window in his tribute to the skipper, who reached a milestone of 10 years at the club.

The Dutchman had joined the Reds for a then world-record fee of £75m from Southampton, with the centre-back explaining that the 30-year-old had got in contact through their shared agent, which was a contributing factor in making the switch to Anfield.

“Jordan is a great guy, a good human being, a fantastic player, a great captain for the club, a leader,” the Dutchman told liverpoolfc.com.

“[I have] only positive and good words for him. I had a good relationship with him [before signing for Liverpool].

“We were sharing the same agent before I joined the club so we were already in contact then and it helped me a lot to make the decision to come to the club as well, so big credit to him!”

The No.14’s involvement in a deal that is widely thought to have taken the Premier League outfit up a gear in quality, precipitating two Champions League finals and the return of the league title to Merseyside, will no doubt only further boost his appeal to fans.

It’s difficult to imagine a footballer who currently embodies Liverpool more than the midfielder, both on a political and on a sporting level.

We couldn’t even begin to imagine what life would be like without our Dutch colossus fortifying the backline, but by extension it also doesn’t bear thinking about what we would be like as a side had we swapped out our captain for Clint Dempsey a few years back.

We at the EOTK feel incredibly fortunate to have Henderson at the club – a figure who has been nothing but exemplary in his service.

