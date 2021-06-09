(Video) Fabio Vieira’s best bits as Reds look to secure bargain Portuguese midfielder who plays like a young Mesut Ozil

Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards are both impressed with young FC Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira.

The youngster, who was voted Player of the Tournament at the U21 Euros just gone, is out of contract in 2022, which boosts our chances of getting him for a good price.

UOL Esporte journalist Bruno Andrade suggests Vieira is on our shortlist as we look to bolster our central midfield options.

In this tweet, he says Porto want to renew his terms, but his recent showing for Portugal U21s has only heightened our interest.

Importante: jogador está disponível e tem interesse em discutir a renovação de contrato com o FC Porto — Bruno Andrade (@brunoandrd) June 8, 2021

Below, you’ll see a compilation of his best bits. There’s a bit of a young Mesut Ozil about him, actually. A sweet left-foot, mercurial dribbling and slick through-balls.

Definitely a prospect, anyway – but let’s see if anything comes of it!