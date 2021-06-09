Wijnaldum points to ‘behind the scenes’ circumstances that led to Liverpool departure

Gini Wijnaldum has said that he will reveal what prompted him to leave Liverpool as a free agent after the European Championships, citing “things happening behind the scenes”.

The soon-to-be ex-No.5 cleared his teammates, those at the AXA training centre and the club staff of playing any part in his departure, explaining that many wished for him to remain at Anfield.

“There are many supporters who ask me why I didn’t just accept the offer from Liverpool to extend my contract,” the Dutchman told Voetbal International (via Sport Witness).

“But of course, it’s not just that. It’s about much more than that. There are things happening behind the scenes that you cannot influence as a player.

“I will explain that after the tournament, because now only Orange counts.

“What I do want to say is that the people at the training complex, the staff of the club and my fellow players would have liked to keep me.

“I did tell them a bit more. After that, they understood my decision completely. That is important to me.”

The Merseysiders were thought to be keen on extending the 30-year-old’s stay, though contract talks failed to reach a meaningful resolution.

With the likes of Jurgen Klopp and co. not at fault, it will be highly interesting to find out who the Dutch international blames for his exit.

The wages on offer and the length of the contract were likely clashing points between club and player, though the former Newcastle star’s comments seem to suggest that there may be more to the story than was initially thought.

Regardless, whether Wijnaldum ends up at PSG (as is strongly suspected) or Barcelona, we at the EOTK will wish him nothing but the best going forward.

