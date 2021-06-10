Belgian journalist issues update on Tielemans’ future amid Liverpool claims

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Leicester City star Youri Tielemans this summer.

The biggest claim comes from Belgian news outlet Het Nieuwsblad, who report the midfielder would be interested in signing for the Reds if they ‘further’ their interest.

The same source state the 24-year-old is high up on Jurgen Klopp’s shortlist this summer as Liverpool look to replace Gini Wijnaldum.

That being said, reputable Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur states Tielemans will only make a decision on his future once Euro 2020 is over.

Taking the Twitter, the popular European football writer responded to a Liverpool fan who asked about rumours linking the Leicester midfielder with an Anfield switch.

He ll only decide his future after the Euros and Liverpool haven’t made a concrete move. — Kristof Terreur (@HLNinEngeland) June 10, 2021

Wijnaldum is expected to leave Liverpool this summer, once his contract runs out, with PSG in line to sign the midfield maestro on a free transfer.

With 237 appearances under his belt from the last five seasons at Anfield, replacing the ever-present Netherlands international will be no easy task.

Tielemans is an exciting potential target, and if the rumours are to be believed, Klopp and co. are certainly looking in the right areas for a suitable replacement.