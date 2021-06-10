Gary Neville labels punishment handed to Liverpool & other ESL clubs an ’embarrassment’

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has reacted to the news Liverpool and the other five Premier League clubs involved with the European Super League will be fined just over £3 million each.

Taking to Twitter shortly after the story ran in the Times, the Sky Sports pundit labelled the punishment an ‘embarrassment‘, implying he thinks it should have been heavier.

To go with the fine of around £3.3 million, each of the ‘big six’ have agreed to a massive points deduction should they attempt to form a breakaway tournament again.

Liverpool, United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Spurs are the six clubs in question who were initially part of the plans to form a new European ‘Super League’, with the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona.

MORE: Liverpool have abandoned original plan to replace Gini Wijnaldum with loanee

A strong reaction from fans and the football community in general saw a fairly quick reversal by the Premier League clubs involved as the plans now lay in tatters.

We at Empire of the Kop empathise with Neville in that we feel the financial punishment isn’t quite as hard-hitting as the clubs’ actions probably deserve.

That being said, the promise of a heavy points deduction should deter the owners of these sides from trying it again.