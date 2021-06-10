Joško Gvardiol wants Anfield switch: ‘I definitely want the Premier League and Liverpool move’

“From a young age, I watched Liverpool games with my dad and I grew up with just them,” Gvardiol told 24hr Sata.

“When I took football more seriously, I started following them, and I definitely want the Premier League and Liverpool move one day.”

There is no suggested interest as of yet, so this is something Gvardiol is one day hoping for – as we imagine many footballers on the continent are also – but the quotes will certainly make us follow his progress more closely.

At left-back, we have Andy Robertson, in our opinion the world’s best in the position, but also last summer’s signing Kostas Tsimikas, who has not yet found his feet…

We hope during pre-season this time around he can get up to scratch with Jurgen Klopp’s tactical demands and provide genuine backup to the Scot – as in 2020/21 – Tsimikas played just five minutes of Premier League football.