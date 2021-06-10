Jurgen Klopp ramps up interest in £63m Barcelona starlet, claims Spanish media

Liverpool are reportedly scaling up their interest in Barcelona prodigy Pedri this summer.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, as cited by the Daily Star, who claim Jurgen Klopp is keen on the teenager.

The source quoted is flimsy in terms of reliability, but it’s not the first time Liverpool have been linked with Pedri.

Earlier this year, the Mirror, a notably more reputable outlet, claimed the Reds had touched base with the young Spaniard’s agents.

Barcelona are said to have offered Pedri a new and improved contract to fend off interest from other clubs, including Liverpool.

At just 18-years-old, Barcelona starlet Pedri is one of the most exciting talents in world football

Transfermarkt value the 18-year-old at a whopping £63 million, but that should come as no surprise as he’s kept Philippe Coutinho out of the Catalan’s side.

Whether or not Liverpool are truly keen on signing Pedri remains to be seen, but Klopp has a record of snapping up talented youngsters from around the map.

Harvey Elliott, Billy Koumetio and Marcelo Pitaluga are evidence enough of that.

