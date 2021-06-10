Liverpool linked with audacious move for €70m Serie A superstar – report

Liverpool have been linked with a bold move for Lazio superstar Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

This news comes from Italian outlet Il Messaggero, as cited by our friends over at The Laziali, who claim the Reds are keeping an eye on the Serbia international’s situation.

But with the arrival of new manager Maurizio Sarri, it’s difficult to imagine Lazio parting ways with their best player.

Milinkovic-Savic, who is valued at a whopping €70 million by Transfermarkt, is one of the brightest stars in Serie A and will not come without a premium transfer fee going in the other direction.

Liverpool don’t have a reputation of splashing the cash on just one player, and certainly not without a significant outgoing of their own.

The last time the Reds splurged on players was with the signings of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson in the wake of Philippe Coutinho’s high-profile transfer to Barcelona in 2018.