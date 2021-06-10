Liverpool sanction loan deal for promising full-back

Liverpool have announced an agreement with Livingston to allow Adam Lewis to join the Scottish side on loan for the duration of the 2021/22 campaign.

The 21-year-old spent the majority of last season on loan with League One outfit Plymouth Argyle, after leaving Amiens SC.

Lewis signed a new long-term Liverpool contract last year, but was swiftly sent out on loan to gain valuable first-team experience.

After just a few months with Amiens, the promising full-back signed for Plymouth Argyle, where he made 20 appearances.

Lewis, a local lad, is an avid Liverpool supporter and progressed through the club’s youth ranks to make his debut for the senior team last year against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup.

It’s unclear what the future holds for the promising 21-year-old, but another loan away from Anfield, where he’ll get more regular first-team action, will only help his career.