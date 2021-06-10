PSG confirm signing of Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum

Ligue 1 giants PSG have confirmed the signing of Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum on a three-year deal.

The 30-year-old’s contract with the Reds is due to expire in just over two weeks and he has already bid farewell to Anfield.

MORE: Liverpool linked with audacious move for €70m Serie A superstar – report

Taking to social media on Wednesday afternoon, PSG announced Wijnaldum has signed on with them until 2024.

Naturally, Liverpool fans flooded to the tweet below to wish Gini well in his new adventure – with supporters of the Parisians opening their arms for the Netherlands maestro.

Wijnaldum departs Liverpool as a true modern legend of the club, helping the team climb to the incredible heights its enjoyed under Jurgen Klopp’s reign.

The Netherlands international will pack Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup winners’ medals into his bag when he leaves Merseyside for the last time for Paris.