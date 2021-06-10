Steven Gerrard set for Anfield return this summer in pre-season friendly with Rangers

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard is said to be in line to return to Anfield this summer for a pre-season friendly with his Rangers team.

That’s according to This Is Anfield, who claim an exhibition match has been penned in for the end of July as the Reds look to keep their pre-season plans fairly local this year.

Also stated in the above report is the possibility it’ll be the first Liverpool game to see the hosting stadium full since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, should government restrictions allow.

The potential friendly poses an exciting occasion for Reds supporters, with Gerrard returning to Anfield – but also former player Ryan Kent, who has been smashing it up in Scotland.

With the style of football the former Liverpool captain has Rangers playing, the match would be an exciting affair with Jurgen Klopp in the opposite dugout.

Let’s just hope, if the plan does indeed go ahead, Gerrard doesn’t celebrate too much if the Scottish champions bag a goal at the Kop end!