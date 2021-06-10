(Video) Liverpool drop tear-jerking Wijnaldum tribute as midfielder signs for PSG

Liverpool and PSG have confirmed midfielder Gini Wijnaldum will join the Ligue 1 side upon the expiry of his contract at Anfield.

The Netherlands star will officially become a PSG player in just over two weeks, when his deal with Liverpool runs out.

MORE: Liverpool sanction loan deal for promising full-back

The Reds have taken to social media to share a tear-jerking compilation of Wijnaldum’s time at Anfield.

From the lovely words he said upon signing for the club five years ago, to his awe-inspiring performance against Barcelona in the Champions League, and saying he’ll be a Liverpool fan for life, it’s all there…

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV.

A key part of so many of our magical moments, @GWijnaldum ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mXJmglmDFf — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 10, 2021