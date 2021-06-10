(Video) Sadio Mane smashes in goal to secure 2-0 win for Senegal

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is on international duty with Senegal at the minute.

The Lions of Teranga have already qualified for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations – scheduled to be held in 2022 – but are now playing a few friendlies during the off-season.

Mane ensured his side registered a win against Cape Verde earlier this week, adding to the opening goal from Idrissa Gueye, to make it 2-0 on the night.

Senegal were awarded a spot-kick in the final five minutes of the game and the Liverpool star made no mistake from close range, hammering the ball into the back of the net.

Pictures via RTS Sport 1.