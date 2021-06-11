Andy Robertson surprised Scotland teammates and staff with generous gift

Andy Robertson has surprised his fellow Scotland teammates ahead of the European Championship with a gift box valued at £900.

The items contain an assortment of goods, including shortbread and Irn-Bru, in addition to high-priced tech items.

“Scotland captain Andy Robertson, has surprised his full squad and backroom staff with a unique gift box ahead of the team’s first match on the 14th June,” Football agency PLG Group were quoted as saying by SportBible. “To celebrate Scotland’s 23 year wait for an international tournament, Andy has pulled together an extra special line-up of branded gifts which pay homage to the team’s roots.” It’s a lovely touch from the Liverpool fullback, who ensured that every teammate and member of staff at the international side’s camp received the gift set. Thank you to all the brands that made this possible, very much appreciated 💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/cftsYMMkuc — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) June 9, 2021

With the likes of Jordan Henderson proving his leadership credentials whilst on international duty, it’s great to see our No.26 following suit.

The pair are set to meet on the 18th June, with England gearing up to face Scotland in the group stages of the Euros.

Following the injury suffered by Trent Alexander-Arnold in a friendly against Romania, we at the EOTK hope to see our key stars come out of the competition intact and ready for the next domestic campaign.

