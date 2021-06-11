Christian Falk says Liverpool still have ‘an interest’ in Bundesliga star: ‘No concrete negotiations until now’

Liverpool remain interested in Borussia Monchengladbach’s Florian Neuhaus, according to Christian Falk, with negotiations appearing to have begun.

The Bundesliga journalist had responded to a claim from Sport1 reporter Florian Plettenberg claiming that talks have recently begun between the midfielder’s club and the Reds.

True ✅ There is still an interest of @lfc in Florian Neuhaus and there have been a contact. But no concrete negotiations until now https://t.co/cqkDumhOpz — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 11, 2021

The departure of Gini Wijnaldum on a free – who has since joined up with Mauricio Pochettino at PSG – has prompted the need for a midfield replacement, particularly given the considerable loss of reliability in the middle of the park.

READ MORE: (Photo) Liverpool’s potential Nike away kit for 2021/22 emerges in new leaked snap

Given that the Dutch international missed less than 6% of Liverpool’s total number of league fixtures since he first joined Jurgen Klopp in 2016, it couldn’t be more clear that a failure to replace him would be on a par with the decision to not buy a new centre-back last summer.

Though an argument could be made that our midfield options are hardly slim with the likes of Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain waiting in the wings, we can hardly rely on Naby Keita or, to a certain extent, Jordan Henderson remaining fit for an entire season.

Injuries will inevitably be a part of our future campaigns; if we don’t find a new midfielder, we’ll be risking another season defined by injuries rather than trophy success.

Jordan Henderson is in a perfect position to influence Liverpool’s next major summer signing