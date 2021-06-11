FSG’s partners RedBird Capital one of several groups linked with buying a Spanish outfit – El Periodico de Aragon

RedBird Capital remain interested in expanding their club portfolio in Europe, having been linked to taking over the ownership of Segunda Division side Real Zaragoza, as reported by El Periodico de Aragon.

The publication, which covers updates in the Aragon region (within which the Spanish outfit is based), added that the investment firm isn’t looking to expand in Spain “in the short term”.

“RedBird Capital Partners is a powerful American fund in which LeBron James, the star of the NBA Lakers, is among others,” according to the Spanish outlet (as translated by Google Translate).

“That fund owns 11% of Fenway Sports Club, the company that controls Liverpool and the Boston Red Sox of the MLB, the American baseball league, and a year ago they bought Toulouse, from the Second Gala with an investment of 15 millions.

“They also have 40% of the Wasserman agency, one of the most powerful in the world.

“Their idea is to increase their presence in European football, but in the short term and as confirmed by some sources, they would not be willing to reach a Spanish club, although they have documentation from several, including Zaragoza, and they have numerous offers for them to disembark in Spain.”

With the likes of Red Bull and the City Group enjoying a number of partnerships with other clubs across Europe, the general model of club ownership is undergoing a fundamental change, with Liverpool potentially next in line to benefit.

READ MORE: Liverpool could be spared further ludicrous armpit offsides with VAR update

From a talent development perspective, it would make a great deal of sense for us to be partnered up with other clubs with whom we could ship off promising talents to and have a level of control over playing time.

Hypothetically, having various ‘bases’ across Europe would open up some scouting opportunities, which could aid our already impressive talent acquisition set-up.

With RedBird already holding a majority stake in Ligue 2 outfit Toulouse, Real Zaragoza would certainly fit the profile for the kind of team we could imagine the group going for, though we may be left waiting for some time for the next major purchase from Gerry Cardinale’s group.

Jordan Henderson is in a perfect position to influence Liverpool’s next major summer signing