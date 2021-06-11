Lijnders explains key Robertson attribute that is ‘of an unbelievable high level’

Pep Lijnders has opened up on Andy Robertson’s anticipation as a key attribute that makes Liverpool’s left-back stand out.

The Scotland international enjoyed a reasonable season with the Reds as Jurgen Klopp’s men finished third in the Premier League, with the side recovering from a difficult run of form following the turn of the year.

“He understands our game so well. We stimulate the eyes and the mind between Sadio Mané, Georginio Wijnaldum and him constantly,

“Even his crossfield passes to Trent Alexander-Arnold is a proof of that. His connection and timings between the players who form the outside left triangle is of an unbelievable high level.

“He anticipates very well and this is what gives him a second more to make good decisions.”

Going forward there is a risk of the 27-year-old suffering an injury having played nearly every single minute of the club’s league campaign, not to mention domestic and European cup fixtures.

In amongst the array of high-calibre talent at Klopp’s disposal, it’s easy to forget just how remarkable the former Hull City man is.

Nonetheless, we’d love to see him be rotated a bit more next term, when we’ll hopefully have a more settled backline following the expected return of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to the starting-XI.

As Trent Alexander-Arnold’s recent injury on international duty for England has demonstrated, even the most reliable of players have their limits.

