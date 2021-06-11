Liverpool have demonstrated interest ‘most concretely’ in Reds-linked Wijnaldum replacement – Sport Witness

Liverpool are reportedly “the club that has deposited its interest most concretely” in rumoured target Florian Neuhaus, who is apparently open to a switch abroad.

This comes from Sport Witness, who cite Florian Plettenberg’s tweet regarding Jurgen Klopp’s interest in the Bundesliga star.

“Klopp is said to ‘want’ the German, but in order to get his man, he will have to pay ‘more than €40m’, as Neuhaus doesn’t have a release clause,” Tom Coast wrote for the publication.

“Well, there’s a bit of an update now, as it appears the Reds have a fairly clear route to getting their man, as the same Plettenberg reports that ‘among the Premier League teams, Liverpool are currently the club that has deposited its interest most concretely’.

“He then reminds his followers that Neuhaus is open to a move abroad, having said that last week in an interview with Sport1.

“Either way, nothing will take place during the Euros, with his future becoming clear ‘after’ the competition.”

With Christian Falk having likewise confirmed our interest in the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder, there is a possibility that Liverpool’s next major summer signing could be arranged soon.

With the European Championship set to commence, however, we could be waiting until mid-July before a flurry of transfer news makes its way across the continent.

Assuming that our recruitment team could arrange for the signing to take place, that would theoretically leave only one major pain point to be addressed in Klopp’s side – the forward line.

With player sales remaining an important consideration with regard to our level of involvement in the summer window, it’s potentially likely that we may be forced to wait for certain outgoings before any move can be dragged over the line.

The likes of Marko Grujic, Harry Wilson, Divock Origi, and several other fringe names have been identified by recent reports as likely to face the transfer chop, with The Athletic claiming that we’re aiming to reach a target of over £60m raised.

Given our tendency to focus on moves that set us back around the region of £30-40m (or under), such a figure would then cover the likely costs attached to a midfield replacement for Gini Wijnaldum and a new forward to add competition to the front-line.

