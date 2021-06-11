Liverpool reportedly willing to make €35m bid for Bayern Munich star – Fichajes

Liverpool are reportedly interested in adding Kingsley Coman to their ranks, according to Fichajes.

The publication claims that the Merseysiders are willing to offer €35m for the Bayern Munich star’s signature, though this will likely conflict with the German outfit’s valuation.

“As it has been leaking from Germany, after David Alaba ended up leaving the German team for free, the Bavarian team wanted that not to happen with another of its great players, Kingsley Coman, but the response from the footballer and of his agent, Pini Zahavi (the same as Alaba) has been to ask for the millionaire to renew and now, everything indicates that they will have to part with him if they do not want the same thing to happen to him as with Alaba,” Charly Rodriguez wrote.

“Zahavi has been knocking on doors in Europe and at Anfield they have shown interest in him.

“The English side are looking for a left-handed winger that marries the style that Klopp imposes and Coman’s option fits them perfectly.

“The problem is in the price that Bayern would ask for him. Liverpool would not be willing to pay more than 35 million for him, and the Germans want at least 50.”

Fans will be able to catch the Frenchman at the European Championship, among a number of linked targets, with Boyle Sports offering all the latest football betting odds ahead of the competition.

Assuming that we can find a suitable replacement for the departed Gini Wijnaldum, in addition to securing a quality forward, it would be difficult not to back Jurgen Klopp’s men to fight for honours next term – assuming we don’t suffer a similar injury crisis to the last campaign.

Having registered 17 goal contributions for the Bundesliga outfit in the German top-flight alone, the 24-year-old would add genuine competition for the front-three spots.

With the likes of Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri struggling in that department, bolstering the forward line has to be considered a priority for the recruitment team to solve alongside the vacancy in the middle of the park.

That all being said, given the unreliability of the source in question, we’d recommend a side order of fries with the heap of salt we’re advising supporters to take Fichajes’ report with.

