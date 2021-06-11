Liverpool starter could ‘play at the top level until he is 40’, claims ex-PL star

Kevin Campbell has tipped Alisson Becker to be playing into his 40s, following reports that the Liverpool No.1 is set for new terms at the club.

The 28-year-old has been a key component of Jurgen Klopp’s title-winning squad and will likely remain an important part of the Premier League outfit’s spine for many years to come.

“To get Alisson tied down to a new contract would make great business sense. I know he still has three years left to run on his current deal but he has been magnificent. A new contract? No problem,“ the former Arsenal forward told Football Insider. “I think he could have another 12 years in him. He looks after himself so I see no reason why he couldn’t play at the top level until he is 40.”

A number of other mainstays in the Reds’ squad, including Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah have likewise been identified as likely candidates to enter negotiations for updated contracts.

In the interests of looking after our spine, sorting out new terms for the aforementioned stars makes a great deal of sense.

Though it has been claimed that bringing in major talent of the calibre of Kylian Mbappe and co. could only be funded by parting ways with one of our front-three stars, we at the EOTK can’t see such a decision being sanctioned by Klopp.

As far as goalkeepers go, with Alisson likely to have a longer lifespan than most in Merseyside, we’d expect the club hierarchy to go for a long-term contract to tie down the Brazil international for as long as possible.

While we doubt that the former Roma man will be standing between the sticks for us as a 40-year-old, there’s certainly no reason why he couldn’t remain an option for us well into his early 30s.

