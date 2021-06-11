Liverpool’s chances of bringing former Red attacker back to Anfield have reportedly increased

Liverpool’s chances of securing the return of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City have gone up after the forward reportedly got rid of his agent.

This comes from sports finance reporter Alex Miller, who has claimed that Jurgen Klopp would still take some convincing for a move to be vaguely possible.

Chances of a Raheem Sterling return to Liverpool more likely after @sterling7 ditched his agent, according to well-placed source. Major obstacle removed. @LFC would still need the price to be right and for Jurgen Klopp to be convinced about player's commitment… — Alex Miller (@alexmiller73) June 10, 2021

Given the circumstances of the England international’s departure, it’s a potential transfer that would raise more than a few eyebrows across the Reds’ fanbase.

READ MORE: Konate’s highlighted qualities suggest Liverpool will have potentially frightening starting centre-back partnership

On his day, the Manchester City star is certainly a formidable attacking option and, at the age of 26, still arguably has a lot to offer.

With his contract not set to expire until 2023, however, one might imagine that, in the unlikely event we did take a punt again on our former player, the asking price would be astronomical.

Considering that we’ll be reliant, to a certain extent, on player sales to secure any further summer transfers, we can hardly picture Liverpool forking out £81m (as valued by Transfermarkt) to cover the cost of re-signing Sterling.

With other areas in the squad in need of addressing in the window, it’s far from being a likely transfer and, quite probably, one we can safely rule out.

Jordan Henderson is in a perfect position to influence Liverpool’s next major summer signing