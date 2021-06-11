(Photo) Liverpool’s potential Nike away kit for 2021/22 emerges in new leaked snap

Liverpool’s away kit has emerged once more in a picture shared on Twitter by @LegendEskimoBoy.

Having done the rounds on reliable source Footy Headlines, the jersey (or at least a variation of it) is considered a likely option for the next campaign.

It appears somewhat plainer in the latest leak, devoid of the spiraling feature on the cream surface, giving it something of a cleaner look.

It’s not yet clear whether this is the final version of Nike’s offering for the away shirt, though we could imagine that it would appeal to many Liverpool fans.

Personally, we at the EOTK would be all for this as our next away strip, with the kit manufacturers appearing to continue their tradition of bold options beyond the home shirt.

If they could remove the somewhat controversial checkered feature of the trimmings with the reported third kit, Nike could really be onto something with their collection for Liverpool’s 2021/22 campaign.

As long as the yellow one is the stripes then it’s Nike Redemption season pic.twitter.com/c79OT3ol0u — Matt (@LegendEskimoBoy) June 11, 2021