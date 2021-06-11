‘Put him in your suitcase’ ‘Agent Hendo’ – Fans react to Henderson’s tweet as Reds’ captain pictured with Liverpool-linked star

Liverpool fans urged skipper Jordan Henderson to help bring Jude Bellingham to Anfield after the England international was pictured with the highly-rated Borussia Dortmund star in a tweet.

The 17-year-old only switched from Birmingham City to the Bundesliga outfit last summer, enjoying a productive first season.

The Reds have been linked to both the young Englishman and his teammate Jadon Sancho, whose potential move to Manchester United looks increasingly likely.

With Gini Wijnaldum having officially secured a switch to PSG on a free transfer, the need for a replacement in the middle of the park is absolutely critical this summer.

At his age, Bellingham would be somewhat younger than we imagine the recruitment team will have had in mind for a potential target, though the argument could very well be made that his talent offsets any concerns in that regard.

Even with a contract set to expire in two years, however, we can’t see Dortmund letting the midfielder go on the cheap, nor Liverpool forking out a fee likely far in excess of £50m in the near future.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Put him in your suitcase and bring him back to Liverpool. — Steve Harrison (@AintreeIron) June 10, 2021

Agent hendo — mathew aboh (@mathewaboh1) June 11, 2021

you two would look great in Liverpool's midfield — Paul Gerrard (@ynwa8476) June 10, 2021

These two would be the perfect partnership. Without doubt. — Pritchard (@TheClaretBullet) June 11, 2021

Jordan Henderson is in a perfect position to influence Liverpool’s next major summer signing