‘He’d be the one’ – Liverpool will sell one of their front-three, says ex-PL star

Dean Windass has predicted that Bobby Firmino will be sold by Liverpool this summer.

The Brazilian’s form has been the subject of much critique despite a strong finish to a season in which the Reds ultimately fell short of expectations.

“I think one of the front three will leave… Firmino, he’d be the one,” the former Hull City forward told Football FanCast.

It has to be acknowledged that the side was undoubtedly affected by the imbalance in the squad, which followed from a spate of injuries suffered in the heart of defence.

With our No.9 set to turn 30 this coming October, serious questions have to be asked about the former Hoffenheim star’s future.

There’s absolutely no question regarding the value the forward brings to the table – his lack of goals has never been a problem necessarily as he’s always created space for Mo Salah and Sadio Mane to shine, though his impact this term has dwindled.

If we remain guided by the same principles that have served us well since FSG took over the reins from the nightmarish George Gillet and Tom Hicks era, however, Firmino could be in line for the transfer chop as we look to capitalise on his value.

That being said, we persisted with Gini Wijnaldum right up until his contract ran out, which certainly suggests we’ve moved on from a more submissive model of parting ways with players before their abilities have plateaued.

Regardless, we can’t see Jurgen Klopp sanctioning the Brazil international’s departure this summer, though that doesn’t negate the necessity of bringing in a new forward to freshen up our options up top.

