‘I was part of something special’ – Henderson dedicates MBE award to NHS ‘heroes’

Jordan Henderson has thanked the “heroes” of the NHS after receiving an MBE for his role in leading a joint initiative between Premier League captains to help support the health service during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Englishman was an integral part of ‘Players Together’, which established a joint fund to help support frontline health workers and their patients.

“I was part of something special rather than the reason for it,” the Liverpool skipper spoke in a video released on his Twitter account.

“The other Premier League captains were the catalyst and the rest of the players, including my own teammates at Liverpool, were a driving force behind the scenes.

“Huge numbers of football fans, from across the country, also displayed great generosity in donating. But the true heroes are the NHS staff; they put themselves in harm’s way to serve and protect us.

“Therefore I dedicate this to all the nurses, doctors, carers, porters, admin workers, cleaners, security personnel and every single individual who devotes their career and their lives to making the NHS the part of British life we are rightly most proud of as a nation.”

READ MORE: ‘Is it the best place for me?’ – Liverpool-linked Mbappe’s PSG indecision opens door for Ligue 1 exit

Whilst the Tory government floundered and ummed and ahhed, the No.14 continued to demonstrate his leadership credentials at a critical time for the nation.

Given how concerned many were over the former Sunderland man, following Steven Gerrard’s departure to the MLS, it’s fair to say that Henderson has proved many of us wrong over the years on and off the pitch.

We couldn’t be prouder to have the 30-year-old leading the lads and we hope he’ll have many more years left in his legs before calling time on his Liverpool career.

NHS Charities Together is as big a privilege as any. It’s important for me to state that although the honour has been issued to me personally, the credit must be shared to a far larger group of people and I accept this in the knowledge I was part of something special… — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) June 11, 2021

Should Liverpool bring Raheem Sterling back after agent split?