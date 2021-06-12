‘Is it the best place for me?’ – Liverpool-linked Mbappe’s PSG indecision opens door for Ligue 1 exit

Kylian Mbappe has questioned whether remaining with PSG is the right decision, with the striker yet to decide on his future.

The quotes had been provided by Fabrizio Romano in a tweet, citing the player’s conversation with France Football, as the Frenchman’s next move continues to attract speculation.

Kylian Mbappé to @francefootball: “I have to make the right decision, which is difficult, and give myself every chance to decide well. I am in a place where I like myself, feel good. But is it the best place for me? I don't have the answer yet”. @psghub 🇫🇷 #PSG #Mbappé — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2021

With Europe’s elite hanging on to the World Cup-winner’s every word, there will be a number of suitors lined up to take him off the Ligue 1 outfit’s hands, should the forward decide to seek pastures new.

Many Reds will be hoping that Liverpool are one of those aforementioned sides keeping an eye out on the situation in the French capital.

The reality of the financial climate imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, however, not to mention our own more low-key (generally speaking) way of conducting transfer business, will more than likely continue to rule us out in the race for the elite talent.

Jurgen Klopp summed up the matter somewhat succinctly when he previously explained that the challenge for us isn’t buying the French international but rather identifying the next Mbappe.

In an ideal world, we’d bring the superstar to Anfield this summer but we at the EOTK would expect a far less pricy target to be the subject of our attention – a Patson Daka-type if you will.

