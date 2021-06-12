‘Klopp loves him’ ‘Clown feet’ – Liverpool fans have their say on whether Firmino should be sold

Liverpool fans responded in numbers to a prediction from former Hull City man Dean Windass, who was quoted as saying that the Reds would sell one of their front-three this summer, with Bobby Firmino the most likely candidate.

The extent of the Reds’ potential transfer business has been a popular topic for debate amongst journalists and fans alike, with those close to the club initially claiming that player sales would be absolutely critical in order to fund signings in the window.

Though it has been suggested that Jurgen Klopp’s men would need to part ways with one of their prestigious forwards in order to fund a move for one of Europe’s superstars, supporters reacted overwhelmingly in favour of keeping the faith in the Brazil international.

With the former Dortmund boss having stressed before that several of our stars weren’t playing to the best of their ability throughout the prior campaign, it’s difficult to commit firmly to the suggestion that our No.9’s Liverpool career has reached a natural end.

Not known for his goals, the 29-year-old is a key component in our forward line nonetheless, creating space for his fellow frontmen to thrive.

Having the likes of Virgil van Dijk back in the first-XI, ensuring that Klopp can opt for a higher defensive line with confidence and encouraging more finetuned pressing in the opposition half, could very well be all Bobby needs to get back to his best.

Certainly, there’s an argument to be made that the former Hoffenheim man at least deserves an opportunity to prove that the previous term was nothing more than a blip in an otherwise successful Anfield career.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

