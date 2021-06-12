Liverpool and their top four rivals ‘would sign’ £54m Leicester star, says Martin Tyler – it’s not Tielemans

Martin Tyler has claimed that any of the top four, including Liverpool, would sign Wilfred Ndidi.

The commentator waxed lyrical over the Leicester City star, praising his ability to retrieve possession.

“Wilfred first. I think any other team would sign him, that’s the best compliment that I can pay him,” the 75-year-old told Elegbete TV Sports (via All Nigeria Soccer).

“Any of the four teams above Leicester would sign him, he’s that effective at what he does.

“His stats are superb, he does it without upsetting referees too much, you know he gets the ball strongly and fairly, and that’s where everything starts from, you’ve got to have the ball to win the game, and he’s a great retriever of possession, and he’s a footballer as well.

“He’s not just a tackler. I think he’s absolutely top drawer.”

Valued at £54m (according to Transfermarkt), the midfielder would set back any interested party a likely larger figure, due in no small part to the player’s lengthy contract, which isn’t set to expire until the summer of 2024.

READ MORE: Liverpool tipped to lure £55m Wijnaldum replacement to Anfield by offering him key perk his current club can’t provide

Considering Liverpool arguably possesses one of the (if not the) best defensive midfielders in world football in Brazil international Fabinho, the 24-year-old is an unlikely target for us to pursue this summer – though we’re certainly admirers of the Nigerian nonetheless.

The former Genk star’s teammate Youri Tielemans has, by contrast, been subjected to numerous links with us, as we look to replace PSG-bound Gini Wijnaldum.

They’re big boots to fill at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp losing not only a press-resistant, vital cog in his midfield engine, but also sheer reliability, with the player rarely out injured.

Any target that does make the cut will therefore need to offer a similar level of indestructibility in the middle of the park, in addition to certain appealing traits, if they are to separate themselves from our more injury-prone options in the squad, like Naby Keita.

Should Liverpool bring Raheem Sterling back after agent split?