Liverpool targeting Wijnaldum replacement compared to Toni Kroos; likely date for transfer talks identified

Liverpool are interested in acquiring the services of Bundesliga midfielder Florian Neuhaus.

This comes from the reliable David Maddock at the Mirror, who adds that negotiations between the Reds and Borussia Monchengladbach won’t occur before the tournament’s completion.

The German, who has previously earned comparisons to Toni Kroos, has been linked with an Anfield switch this summer following the departure of reliable man Gini Wijnaldum.

With Bundesliga reporter Christian Falk likewise confirming our interest in the 24-year-old, Neuhaus would appear to, for the moment at least, be close to the top of our recruitment team’s list for the vacant midfield spot.

Possessing certain traits that align neatly with the attributes of our PSG-bound former No.5 – with great ball retention and press resistance – Jurgen Klopp could do far worse than sanctioning a move for the player.

Assuming that we can negotiate a fee close to the €40m fee previously touted, it’s a transfer that would certainly fit within the bounds of a Liverpool-esque move.

Considering Wijnaldum’s sheer durability in the middle of the park, it’s arguably essential that we look to ensure a suitable midfield replacement rather than risk trusting the likes of the perenially injured Naby Keita to fill in.

