Liverpool tipped to lure £55m Wijnaldum replacement to Anfield by offering him key perk his current club can’t provide

Liverpool have been tipped to replace PSG-bound midfielder Gini Wijnaldum with Leicester City star Youri Tielemans.

This comes from Het Nieuwsblad (via the Express), who suggest that the Reds will try to use their Champions League status to convince the Belgian to trade the King Power stadium for Anfield.

With the player currently valued at roughly £55m, a figure that is expected to rise should the former Monaco man enjoy a successful European Championship with the Belgian national side, however, Jurgen Klopp’s men could very well be put off by the asking price.

As the latest reports appear to be bringing Borussia Monchengladbach’s Florian Neuhaus increasingly into the picture, it’s entirely possible that the recruitment team could look to Germany for answers in the summer window.

If we could keep the Bundeliga outfit’s asking price close to the €40m release clause previously touted – a potentially difficult task with the player set to take part in the Euros with the German national side – one might imagine the No.32 to be a more attractive option.

Possessing notable ball retention skills, not to mention being somewhat press resistant, Neuhaus would certainly appeal if Klopp hopes to restore particular attributes to his first-XI that have been lost following Wijnaldum’s departure on a free transfer.

