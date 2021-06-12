‘Liverpool won’t be getting rid of either’ – Club journalist admits concern over Reds’ frontman ‘long term’

Paul Gorst has confirmed that Liverpool won’t be getting rid of either one of Sadio Mane or Bobby Firmino this summer.

Speculation over the forwards’ futures, particularly the latter, arose following a run of poor form during the 2020/21 campaign.

“No, Liverpool won’t be getting rid of either,” the journalist responded to a question in an Echo Q&A.

“I think Mane will be transformed by the return of fans as it goes.

“Firmino I am less convinced by, long term, but if they do bring in another attacker, which I expect them to, it will be to give the team more competition for places not to replace an outgoing player such as Mane or Firmino.”

The pair did enjoy strong finishes to the season, however, both registering five goal contributions apiece in the club’s five final league fixtures.

Though the Senegalese’s 19 league goal contributions across an entire season doesn’t quite compare against the heights reached in prior campaigns, the forward’s variable form was hardly an isolated incident within the first-XI.

Which much of the squad suffering in light of the spate of injuries that ripped through the heart of defence – not to mention impacting our two summer signings in Diogo Jota and Thiago Alcantara – it would be unfair to judge either one of Mane or Firmino in too harsh a light.

With key men returning for selection, both certainly deserve to be given the benefit of the doubt and handed opportunities to shine in a full-strength Liverpool side, as we imagine will reflect Jurgen Klopp’s wishes.

