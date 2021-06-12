Verdicts issued for Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain over Wijnaldum vacancy as journalist weighs in on midfield speculation

Liverpool are continuing to treat sorting out new contracts for key personnel as a priority, despite speculation over potential replacements for Gini Wijnaldum, according to Paul Gorst.

The reporter added that he would be “stunned” if the Reds didn’t end up sorting out a midfield signing, stating that backup options Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain “cannot fill that void”.

“What I’m hearing is Liverpool are planning to resolve the contract situations of some of their top stars as a matter of priority when they return to pre-season,” the chief Echo writer said in response to a Q&A query.

“Told that a replacement for Wijnaldum is not high on the agenda.

“But, that being said, I would be stunned if the club did not look at a potential replacement for a midfielder who played 51 times last season.

“Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain cannot fill that void.”

Having struggled to find consistent minutes in amongst an unprecedented number of injuries throughout his Liverpool career, there have been suggestions that the summer window may be an appropriate time to part ways with the Guinea international.

Possessing bundles of talent, our No.8’s continued injury struggles have been a constant source of frustration among Liverpool fans and journalists alike.

With a contract set to expire in the summer of 2023, we must consider the possibility of capitalising on his current value before it inevitably drops with only a year remaining on his terms next year.

Though there are some similar concerns regarding former Arsenal man Oxlade-Chamberlain, the Englishman does at least have a history of playing over thirty league games a season for us, which may give Jurgen Klopp cause to hold on to him.

