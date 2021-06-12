(Video) Jordan Henderson caught racing Declan Rice in England training

Jordan Henderson was captured in a clip beating West Ham United’s Declan Race in a race at an England training session.

The international side is set to play its opening fixture at the European Championship on Sunday, coming up against World Cup finalists Croatia in Group D.

The Liverpool skipper mounted a remarkable recovery despite his potential selection being thrown into doubt following a season-ending injury during the Reds’ Merseyside derby defeat in February.

READ MORE: Liverpool targeting Wijnaldum replacement compared to Toni Kroos; likely date for transfer talks identified

Having played a half of football for Gareth Southgate’s side in a friendly against Romania – in which he was criticised for taking a penalty off of Dominic Calvert-Lewin – the No.14 is in contention for a starting role this weekend.

We at the EOTK would be more than happy with the England boss taking things slow when it comes to the 30-year-old’s recovery, however, particularly after Trent Alexander-Arnold was ruled out of the tournament with injury.

You can catch the clip, courtesy of the Echo:

Jordan Henderson v Declan Rice Only one winner 🏃 😂 pic.twitter.com/92miVRwboC — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) June 11, 2021