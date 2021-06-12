(Video) Shaqiri’s well-taken set-piece assists Embolo’s opener in Switzerland v Wales clash

Xherdan Shaqiri got himself onto the statsheet with an assist in Switzerland’s opening European Championship clash this afternoon, firing a corner straight toward the head of target man Breel Embolo who duly headed the ball into the back of the next with ease.

Neco Williams and Harry Wilson’s Wales found an equaliser in the second-half, however, via a Kieffer Moore effort in the second-half of the Group A meeting.

It’s a potentially vital point that keeps both sides within two points of table leaders Italy, with Roberto Mancini’s men having already secured three points in an impressive 3-0 victory over Turkey.

While neither of Liverpool’s Welsh contingent played a part in the proceedings, it was pleasing to see out-of-favour star Shaqiri offer a meaningful contribution in the early stages of the tournament.

We at the EOTK have no doubt that both Wilson and Williams will also get their opportunities throughout the competition and we look forward to (hopefully) catching more goal involvements from our internationals.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sportv:

