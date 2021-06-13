‘Bang average’ ‘Downgrade’ – Fans make Trent Alexander-Arnold claim in reaction to Kyle Walker’s poor England outing

Liverpool fans and a number of neutrals were critical of England fullback Kyle Walker following a poor outing for the national side, with many claiming that Trent Alexander-Arnold would have been a superior option to the 31-year-old.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions side took their first three points of the group stage against World Cup-finalists Croatia, though the Manchester City’s star’s performance did not escape the attention of supporters.

The Liverpool right-back was withdrawn from the national squad after sustaining an injury in a friendly, ruling him out until the start of the domestic pre-season.

It’s a massive shame that the Melwood graduate was robbed of an opportunity to carry his end-of-season form into the Euros.

That being said, it’s fortunate that the No.66 escaped without suffering a more long-term injury, with the demands on the Englishman this year appearing to have finally caught up with him.

Though we’ve no doubt the 22-year-old will have been left frustrated by his latest setback, we hope to see him use it as fuel to get back to the top of his game for Jurgen Klopp’s men next term.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Just saying if trent put in the performance Walker is putting in right now it would be all anyone is talking about — Josh (@jjosh_exe) June 13, 2021

Walker bang average today, Trent would have lit up this game – shame really. — Springett. (@HarryTSpringett) June 13, 2021

People didn’t believe me when I said Walker is just as prone to mistakes as Trent and has nowhere near the attacking threat, don’t doubt my ball knowledge — Murpheyy 🇮🇪 (@RedNutYourMa) June 13, 2021

Nah the downgrade from Trent to Walker is acc mad — Dani🇵🇸 (@dxnii50) June 13, 2021

watching tripper and walker sucks man I'm too used to watching Trent and robbo, everyone else just doesn't seem to be at that level. if Trent and shaw played it wldve been disastrous, sensational players — ً (@yeetskra) June 13, 2021

Trent is experienced now, he’s also excellent at build up play, in fact he’s a regista in comparison. The only thing Walker has over Trent is pace. — Sean (@SeanDOlfc) June 13, 2021

