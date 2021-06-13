‘Bang average’ ‘Downgrade’ – Fans make Trent Alexander-Arnold claim in reaction to Kyle Walker’s poor England outing

Liverpool fans and a number of neutrals were critical of England fullback Kyle Walker following a poor outing for the national side, with many claiming that Trent Alexander-Arnold would have been a superior option to the 31-year-old.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions side took their first three points of the group stage against World Cup-finalists Croatia, though the Manchester City’s star’s performance did not escape the attention of supporters.

The Liverpool right-back was withdrawn from the national squad after sustaining an injury in a friendly, ruling him out until the start of the domestic pre-season.

It’s a massive shame that the Melwood graduate was robbed of an opportunity to carry his end-of-season form into the Euros.

That being said, it’s fortunate that the No.66 escaped without suffering a more long-term injury, with the demands on the Englishman this year appearing to have finally caught up with him.

Though we’ve no doubt the 22-year-old will have been left frustrated by his latest setback, we hope to see him use it as fuel to get back to the top of his game for Jurgen Klopp’s men next term.

