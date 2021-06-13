€25m will be enough to sign Liverpool-linked midfielder, agent reveals

Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara, who has previously been linked with a move to Liverpool, will cost potential suitors just €25 million this summer.

That’s according to the 21-year-old’s agent, who has seemingly put his client in the shop window with recent comments.

Speaking to French outlet Le Phoceen, as cited by Anfield Central, Kamara’s agent has said €25 million will get a deal over the line, with the Frenchman’s contract due to expire in 12 months.

As reported by HITC back in March, Liverpool have been linked with a move for the versatile midfielder – but this was before the announcement of Ibrahima Konate’s transfer.

Kamara is capable of playing in midfield, and playing as a No.6 is his preferred position, but he has spent a good portion of his career operating as a centre-half.

Transfermarkt value the 21-year-old at £33 million, which is significantly higher than the €25 million (£21.5 million) his agent is quoting.